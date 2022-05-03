Eid 2022: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Karan Kundrra Her 'Chaand' As They Send Wishes To Their Fans

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are everyone’s favourite for a reason. Each time the couple is spotted together, they set relationship goals and leave TejRan fans in complete awe. Once again, the two actors are winning hearts as they send Eid wishes to their fans. Recently, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted by paparazzi when they sent Eid greetings to their fans. “Hum dono ke taraf se aap sabhi ko Eid mubarak," Naagin 6 actress was heard saying. However, what melted everyone’s heart was something else. Moments later, a paparazzo said, ‘Bas aise hi aapka chaand khilta rahe’. To this, Tejasswi blushed and repeated the words as she touched Karan Kundrra’s face.

The video has left TejRan fans completely impressed. While some of the fans are calling them ‘cutest of all’, others say that Karan and Tejasswi are setting relationship goals. Fans also sent Eid wishes to the couple and showered them with love. “May God bless both of you with lots of love, happiness and success and lifelong Togetherness FOREVER," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Love how humble and real they are."

Watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Viral Video Here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Even though they fought several times in the controversial reality show, their relationship stood at all difficult times. While Tejasswi merged as the winner of the show, Karan was one of the top finalists.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is currently a jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. He has also been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors 3. Apart from this, Karan was recently seen in a music video titled Bechari along with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

