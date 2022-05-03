Eid 2022: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Shireen Mirza Drops a Love-Filled Picture With Hubby Hasan Sartaj

Television actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza is celebrating her first Eid with her husband Hasan Sartaj after their marriage. On this special day, she took to her official Instagram account and dropped a love-filled picture with her hubby to send Eid wishes to their fans.

In the picture, Shireen Mirza and her husband Hasan were seen twinning in blue. Shireen looked prettiest in a navy-blue coloured sharara. She accessorised her look with matching bangles, jhumkas and her engagement ring. On the other hand, Hasan wore a simple kurta yet looked charming. “Chaand Mubarak," the caption of their picture read.

Earlier, Shireen talked about her first Eid after marriage and told ETimes her family and relatives will be getting together on the festive day. “Since this will be my first Eid celebration after my wedding, everyone is very excited about it. There are relatives joining us for celebrations from even other towns like Bareilly and Lucknow and I feel so special. After celebrating here, we are planning to visit Jaipur the next day. My family in Jaipur has been waiting to celebrate Eid with my husband and me," she said.

Shireen further talked about how she will be getting several gifts and added that her husband Hasan has most probably planned a surprise for her. “I love getting Eidi and this year it will be all the more special, as I will be getting a lot of gifts. I am sure Hasan has planned a surprise for me. Vaise bhi main iss baar Eid par unhe lootne wali hoon (laughs). I am also planning to buy something special for him," the actress added.

Shireen Mirza tied the knot with businessman Hasan Sartaj in October last year in Jaipur. Their wedding was attended by several actors including Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, and Krishna Mukherjee among others.

