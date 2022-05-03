Eid al-Fitr 2022: Watch Soulful Songs to Set The Mood For the Festival of Eid

The festival of love, brotherhood and unity, Eid ul Fitr is here. Muslims in most part of the world is celebrating Eid after fasting in the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Like last year, this year’s celebrations is also expected to be low key because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it does not mean that Eid al-Fitr will not have its festive vibe, the festivals will surely be celebrated with good food, ‘sewai’, a lot of love and prayers for a happier time soon. And no festival in India is complete without Bollywood and its music. On the occasion of Eid, we are here with the suggestions of soulful songs that can be part of your Eid playlist.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijan)

Eid celebrations in Bollywood are incomplete without a song from Salman Khan film. Adnan Sami’s Bhar Do JholiMeri fromBajrangi Bhaijaan can’t be left behind while making your Eid playlist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zk0-f92gg9A

Noor E Khuda (My Name Is Khan)

Another song that comes to our mind when we think of Eid is ‘Noor-E- Khuda’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name is Khan. Adnan Sami has sung this song to perfection and it surely is a gem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ5r5Z6G2Zo&t=121s

Arziyaan (Delhi 6)

A.R. Rahman’s supremely magical creation beautifully captures the calmness of Jama Masjid. The song was picturized during an Eid Prayer at the Jama Masjid, the beautifully written lyrics and the soothing voice of Javed Ali and Kailash Kher makes it a must-have for any Eid playlist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXdD1_AGBZg

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodha Akbar is one of the best sufiyana songs from Bollywood and will bring in the devotional feel to your Eid celebration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YbAaRFk70o

Kun Faya Kun ( Rockstar)

Rockstar’s Kun Faya Kun is another must-have for your Eid playlist. This A.R. Rahman composition is a blessing to the ears.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T94PHkuydcw

Have a happy and prosperous Eid 2022.

