Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Dance Together at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Engagement, Watch

With television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding becoming the new talk of the town, social media has been flooded with photos and videos from the duo’s wedding ceremonies. In one of the videos from Ankita’s engagement party doing rounds online, Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could be seen sharing a moment together.

The duo who met on Bigg Boss 14 was spotted shaking their legs on Harrdy Sandhu’s new track Bijlee Bijlee in a video at Ankita’s engagement party who is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

In another video, Eijazwho was wearing a black shirt and pants could be seen holding Pavitra, who was sporting a glittery purple saree, by her waist as they continued to raise the temperature. One of the photos posted online showed the couple posing while staring into each other’s eyes adorably.

The couple initially had differences and fought in the Bigg Boss 14 house but soon fell for each other and became one of the most talked-about couples of that season. Eijaz openly expressed his affection towards Pavitra and said that he understands Pavitra’s anger and her weird way of loving him.

Pavitra had earlier taken to her Instagram handle in April to share a montage video of her with Eijaz consisting of some love-filled photos and clips of the duo from the Bigg Boss 14 house. “मुझको तुम जो मिले(When I found you)," she captioned the video.

The duo has now come closer than ever. Pavitra has met Eijaz's family and posted pictures with them during Eid celebrations. Apart from meeting families, they are also close to each other's friends, giving us perfect relationship goals to get inspired from.

