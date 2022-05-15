Ek Do Teen to Ghar More Pardesiya, Watch Iconic Songs of the Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit knows how to keep the audience hooked to her moves. Her unmatched grace has been loved by everyone. And she weaves magic and captivates the viewers with her expression and buttery smooth moves. On her 55th birthday, we bring to you our favourite Madhuri Dixit songs over the years.

Ek Do Teen

Ek Do Teen is the one song that can stir up a storm. Madhuri’s sexy moves, the hype of the song, the track, the iconic number, and the outfit, everything gets you in the groove and makes you just stare at the actress in awe. The song was clearly the USP of the Tezaab movie.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MS5BLS2sIDM

Aaja Nachle

Aaja Nachle was the one song that gave Madhuri the comeback she needed and deserved. The music, the moves choreographed by the iconic Saroj Khan everything is beautiful. The outfit was classic and made our hearts skip a beat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP4F0ZcW_G0

Dhak Dhak

There is a reason why Madhuri Dixit is known as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood. The sensual song from the 1991 film Beta can be termed a highlight of Madhuri’s career. Her moves coupled with Anuradha Paudwal’s vocals are too much to handle. Anil Kapoor complimented Madhuri’s energy in the song, making for a memorable track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PriYgiqUOlE

Ghar More Pardesiya

Advertisement

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt is one of the most beautiful songs Bollywood has to offer. The song has found its way to every traditional Indian function and has won our hearts with its soft music and graceful dance moves. Madhuri and Alia’s chemistry tugged at our heartstrings and they made it all look like an absolute dream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntC3sO-VeJY

Bholi Si Surat

Bholi Si Surat is another iconic number. Madhuri stands out in this romantic number with Shah Rukh Khan. Their romance in 1998 film Dil To Pagal Hai has us gooey-eyed craving for more and we are absolutely in love with their love, the romance and chemistry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsPOtygII-Q

What’s your favourite Madhuri Dixit song

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.