Ek Villain Returns Collects Rs. 7.05 Crs on Day 1, Opens Better at Single Screens; Read Deets

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on the 29th of July. The Mohit Suri film served as the second instalment of the very successful Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and the surprise package Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. With the success of the original, and the ensemble cast of the second part, audience had been waiting to see how the film would turn out to be. And it looks like this had been the prime reasons why Ek Villain Returns opened well in the theatres.

On it’s opening day, the film collected Rs. 7.095 crores. Although it could not surpass the 10 crore mark, this is a decent number given the budget of the film. The film performed better in mass pockets, rather than in multiplex chains. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed, “#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres… Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum… Day 2 and 3 crucial… Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

The film released a day after Sudeep Kiccha and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Vikrant Rona hit the theatres. However, the film has not faced much competition from the Pan India movie.

News18Showsha’s review of Ek Villain Returns reads, “At 2 hours and 8 minutes, the film isn’t really long. But the absurdity and the ridiculousness in the plot just made the audience in the auditorium so bored that many didn’t even wait for the last scene to get completed and started walking to the nearest exit."

Sharing her joy over the response of Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani, who plays Rasika in the film said, “The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika. It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It’s a feeling of immense fulfillment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us."

