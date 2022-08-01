Ek Villain Returns Mints Rs. 23.54 Crs in Its First Weekend, Trends Well in Mass Pockets

The first weekend numbers of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns is here. The film, helmed by Mohit Suri, is the second part of the franchise that started with the Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer. Ek Villin Returns had gotten mixed reviews, but looks like the film is working well in mass pockets, which has contributed to a good first weekend number.

In its first weekend, the film has managed to collect Rs. 23.54 crores. The numbers on the first two days were almost same- with the film collecting Rs. 7.05 crores on Friday and Rs. 7.47 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, i.e., day 3, the film saw a growth in the numbers and collected Rs. 9.02 crores.

Advertisement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film is performing well in mass pockets. He wrote, “#EkVillainReturns shows an upward trend on Day 3, thus clocking a decent weekend… Mass pockets driving its biz… Mon - Thu biz crucial, the trend will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr. Total: ₹ 23.54 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Advertisement

Well, the film might not have been able to breach the 25 crore mark, but it is performing fairly well. Now, one has to wait and see if it manages to stay afloat at the box office over the week. The film released on 29th July, a day after Vikrant Rona. It has not been getting much competition from the Kiccha Sudeepa starrer too, thus helping the film to fare well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here