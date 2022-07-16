Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat Marks Tara Sutaria’s Debut as A Singer, Badshaah Makes Special Appearance; Watch

The most awaited film, Ek Villain Returns is gearing up for its release. On Saturday, the makers of the film dropped another melodious number. The new track, Shaamat has been voiced by Tara Sutaria, who also wore the singer’s cap for the movie. It also marks the musical debut of the B-Town diva.

Shaamat is the rock anthem of the year that will make you groove. The song featuring Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria showcases the snippets of their love story and also keeps one intrigued to know what might be coming next for the audience.

Arjun took to his Twitter space and wrote, “The Rock Anthem of the Year is finally yours! Shaamat song out. Tune in and let’s vibe on it together. Ek Villain Returns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day-July 29 2022.”

Fans and followers bombarded the comment section of the post with compliments. One of his fans wrote, “My excitement level is so high to check out the amazing chemistry between my favourite Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in cinemas.” Another user commented, “What and fantastic song I love it, this will become instant chartbuster soon.”

Even Tara shared a small snippet of the song on her Instagram feed. The video's caption read, “My first song for the film and the Rock Anthem of the Year is finally yours! Shaamat song out. Tune in and let’s vibe on it together!”

Speaking about the song, apart from Tara Sutaria, it has been crooned by Ankit Tiwari. The music is composed by Ankit and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey.

Other than Tara and Arjun, EK Villain Returns also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The trailer has made an uproar in the town as it received a positive response from the audience.

The film is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is a sequel to Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The upcoming film is all set for its theatrical release on July 29.

