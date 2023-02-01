Home » News » Movies » Eknath Shinde Govt Announces ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ As State Song

Eknath Shinde Govt Announces ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ As State Song

The national anthem will always take precedence, and the state song will play at all government-organised events, according to rules established by the state cabinet.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha as the state song, which is usually performed at school cultural events on May 1, second only to the national anthem. The song will now be played on official occasions. The national anthem will always take precedence, and the state song will play at all government-organised events, according to rules established by the state cabinet. In addition to the daily prayer and the national anthem, the song will be played in all schools. From the following academic year, state board textbooks will feature the state anthem. The song’s two stanzas have a total duration of 1.41 minutes.

On February 19, the anniversary of the birth of Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji, the song will assume its official role. At the moment, 12 other states—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand—have an official state song.

Raja Badhe, a poet who worked for All India Radio from 1956 to 1962, composed the song, which Shrinivas Khale set to music. It was performed by well-known folk singer Shahir Sable in front of Yashwantrao Chavan during a ceremony for the creation of the state on May 1, 1960, at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Soon after Gujarat adopted its own in 2011, Raja Badhe’s cousin Ashok, a retired engineer, originally lobbied for this to be regarded as the state song. Ashok passed away in Pune two days earlier.

Two other songs competing for this distinction were “Priya amucha ek Maharashtra desh ha," written by famed Marathi author Shripad Krushna Kolhatkar, and “Mangal desha pavitra desha," written by Ram Ganesh Gadkari. The song “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha" honours the state and its spirit of tenacity.

The wife of Krishnarao Sable, better known as Shahir Sable, stated that this song represents the voice of all Marathi manoos. “It details Maharashtra’s history." Author Raja Badhe, composer Shrinivas Khale, and actor Shahir Sable deserve praise for this.

