Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and TV producer Ekta Kapoor have been close friends since Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days. Well, the duo recently met at an award function and decided to take a selfie along with the Vice President of Netflix India, Monika Shergill. In the picture, the trio were seen dressed their best and were all smiles for the camera. Ekta also penned a caption that read, “Two of my favourite powerhouses!". Smriti then reposted the image on her account and added several happy emojis around the post.

This isn’t the first time that Smriti and Ekta have posed for a picture together. The duo often go on to share pictures and videos along with a sweet caption that describes their special bond. Previously, Ekta Kapoor dropped a memorable throwback video of Smriti Irani from her Miss India days. Smriti participated in Miss India 1998.

Advertisement

Along with the video, Ekta wrote, “Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy…it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister".

“Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji…and we knew her smile would win hearts," Ekta added. Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani worked together for the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the show, Smriti played the role of Tulsi Virani. Her character, and the show was widely loved by all. The popular daily soap first aired in July 2000 and ran for 8 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here