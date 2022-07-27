Ekta Kapoor Epically Shuts Down Question Asking Similarities Between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

This year, Ekta Kapoor has worked with Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu on two starkly different projects. While Ekta roped in Kangana to host the first season of Lock Upp, she is collaborating with Taapsee on Dobaaraa. At the trailer launch, which Taapsee couldn’t attend due to her ongoing schedule with Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki, Ekta was asked to share the similarities she finds between Kangana and Taapse especially since Kangana has accused the actress of copying her in the past.

Ekta shut down the question by first asking what kind of question it was and then added that it is not a woman’s job to pull each other down. “What kind of question is this? There is only one similarity, both are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it," she said.

She was then asked if she would reunite with Taapsee going forward in the future. The producer assured us that there will be more projects in which Taapsee and Ekta would collaborate. “It’s an amazing thing to collaborate with such amazing actors. If there’s an interesting project, maybe I will only approach the actor and request that please read this script. So it is a heartening thing to work with great actors. They bring in a lot more, Kangana is a brilliant actor and so is Taapsee," she said.

Besides talking about Kangana and Taapsee, Ekta also praised Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker is at the helm of Dobaara and she revealed that she wanted to give the film enough space to release on the big screen despite the trying times that Bollywood is facing at the box office. With the film getting a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, a rarity when it comes to Anurag’s film, Ekta hopes that the younger generation watches the film.

