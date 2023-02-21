When Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was released, it ruled headlines for several reasons. A number of social media users called it ‘attention-seeking’ or a ‘publicity stunt’ by the producers. Days after announcing the sequel of his film, Ekta has now come out in support of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. She revealed how she was asked now to make the film because it will ‘upset people’.

“It was pretty telling, we are all so shy about our sexuality. I was making shows and everyone said you’re making these shows and people are going to be really upset because you have this conservative image on TV, why are you doing it? But what’s wrong with it? Why do we have to start fitting into these boxes?" Ekta said.

The producer further explained her logic behind the franchise and added, “We should actually be having a problem with sexual crime. We don’t have a problem with eve-teasing, but we have a problem with sex. And prohibition causes the biggest form of crime. This movie is great because we have to have our own morality in life, we have to stand up strong and someone once said well-behaved women rarely make history."

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was Dibakar Banerjee’s third film from his filmography after Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. The anthology-found-footage drama was jointly bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and it featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma. The film was critically appreciated and was also a box office hit in the year 2010.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that one story in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is likely to be based on the format of Bigg Boss whereas the other is said to be inspired by a gamer. It was also being said that this story might be inspired by Carry Minati. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Besides this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will also be a part of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

