Ekta Kapoor Receives Padma Shri for Excellence in Performing Arts, Dedicates Honour to Her Parents

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been honoured with the Padma Shri award, for excellence in the field of performing Arts, on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Kapoor was felicitated for her contribution in the field of television, films and digital content. Ekta was accompanied by her father Jeetendra for the prestigious ceremony.

Sharing her emotions on this big achievement, Ekta says, “It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my two pillars of strength - my mom and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!"

Ekta added further, “I am really overwhelmed with all the love and accolades that are coming my way. I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams."

She has grown as a producer both in the fields of television and films. Often referred to as a TV mogul, Ekta has delivered one successful show after another in the past two decades. She has tons of stuff coming up between 2021 and 2022 featuring big names in her upcoming projects including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and many others.

Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were also honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday. Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include filmmaker Karan Johar and late singer S.P. Balasubramaniam.

