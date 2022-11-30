Ekta Kapoor Seemingly Takes a Dig At Karan Johar a Month After SC Slammed Her For 'Polluting Young Minds'

Looks like Ektaa Kapoor has taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar. Recently, the daily soap queen took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy." While ‘Gandi Baat’ is an Ektaa Kapoor show, Karan Johar directed the anthology Lust Stories (2020) which had four short stories revolving around sex and physical intimacy. While Ektaa’s comment is being considered as a dig on KJo, it should also be mentioned that the anthology was also directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Ektaa Kapoor’s comment comes a month after Supreme Court slammed the producer over “objectionable content" in her web series ‘XXX’. The top court had said that Ektaa is ‘polluting young minds’ of the country. “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?….on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar had said.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Ektaa Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

Prior to this, the reports of Ektaa Kapoor’s arrest also made headlines but it was merely a rumour. Dismissing the same, Ektaa’s lawyer had informed India Today, “In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms. Ekta Kapoor or Mrs. Shobha Kapoor."

