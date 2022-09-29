Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor for Allegedly Insulting Army in 'XXX'

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor were on Wednesday issued arrest warrants by a local court in Bihar’s Begusarai for allegedly insulting Indian Army soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in their web series ‘XXX’ Season 2.

The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, according to the news agency PTI. In his complaint filed in 2020, he had alleged that XXX Season 2 featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

“The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, advocate of Kumar.

Advertisement

“The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," Pathak added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

In 2020, netizens had called out the web series in question by trending the hashtag ‘AltBalaji Insults Army’ on Twitter. One of the episodes in the season 2, titled ‘Pyaar aur Plastic,’ had landed Ekta in a controversy. The episode allegedly has a scene where an army jawaan’s wife is seen having an extra marital affair while her husband is away on duty.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is probably one of the biggest producers of Indian television, the reason she is often referred to as the soap queen of Indian television. Ekta also bankrolls Bollywood films. Some of her hit shows and films include ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Dream Girl’, and ‘Ek Villain’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here