Ekta Kapoor Takes Legal Action Against Fake Casting Calls Made Using Her Name

Ekt\a Kapoor and her production houses Balaji Telefilms LTD and ALT Digital Entertainment are taking legal action against fake casting calls using the filmmaker’s name. They have issued an official statement and stated that they never demanded money from any aspirant. The company is taking necessary actions and has urged people to report any suspicious casting call.

Their statement reads, “It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people."

“Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ekta R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant," added the statement.

The production house also shared an official email id to report such fraud. “In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com," concluded the statement.

Check out the statement below:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ektarkapoor/2909673196137455724/

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known name in Indian cinema. Not just TV shows, Ekta has also produced several hit films. The filmmaker is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which was launched in 1994. She launched ALT Balaji in 2017.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor co-produced Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa, alongside Sunir Kheterpal, Shobha Kapoor and Gaurav Bose

Dobaaraa was directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film released on August 19.

