Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani on Her Son Ravie's Behalf: You Will Be There to Guide Me

On Smriti Irani's 46th birthday, wishes are pouring in from across the country. Her friends from the TV industry and the political world are writing sweet birthday notes and sending love. Irani's best friend and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also wished her in a unique way, and it is probably the sweetest wish you will come across today. Sharing a montage video of pictures, Ekta penned a heartfelt note for Smriti Irani. The clip opened with a text that read ‘Happy Birthday Smriti Irani’ and one after the other, pictures, featuring the politician along with Ekta and her little one, appeared on the screen. The filmmaker and producer also added the title track of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the background of the video which was enough to take us on a trip down memory lane.

Though Ekta posted the birthday wish from her official Instagram handle, the heartfelt note was on behalf of her son, Ravie. “Dear Smriti Maasi," the note commenced with the little one stating that he is just 3 years old and has probably met her very few times, but he credits her for every good thing his mother has done to him, considering Ekta has learned everything from the birthday girl. Most importantly, the caption continued, “I hear people talking around me that you’re very, very powerful. But to me – you’re a loving maasi that I know will take care of me from far and will be there whenever I need you.”

“It is your birthday today and I wish you get everything that you want in life… because you’re probably the first few people who saw me and blessed me. And I want to give some of those blessings back to you,” it further read.

The little one states that he will grow up to respect women because he has women like Irani around him as his Maasi and in case he doesn't, he added, “I know you will be there to reprimand me and guide me. Lots of love, waiting to see you soon.”

Smriti Irani reacted to the birthday wish and commented: “You will never be reprimanded my dear Ravie … you will live with love and engage with others with respect of that I’m sure .. thank you for your wishes."

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have been close friends for years.

