Ektaa Kapoor Leaves for Tirupati Balaji; Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebration

A day after celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones, Film and TV show producer Ektaa R Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for Tirupati Balaji.

The 47-year-old film director looks radiant in traditional wear from her own label EK. Donning cotton white and pink suit which seems to be a perfect pick for the summer season, Ekta looked radiant as ever.

Ektaa took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and celebration with friends. “From SIDHIVINAYAK TO dinner with friends …all in an affordable n comfortable ( v imp in this heat) women wear line launched by @ekbyekta !! Again only indian handmade clothing by indian karigars !!!! JAI MATA DI AUM GANPATAY NAMMHA," wrote Ektaa alongside the video.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the filmmaker has shared glimpses of her birthday celebration. Yesterday, Ektaa also took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the surprise party. She dropped a video in which we can see the house decorated with colorful balloons and a table laid with candles and cakes. The room is filled with just close friends of the producer. As the producer takes us through the surprise birthday party, Ridhi takes away the phone from her hand and then records Ektaa’s reaction. Ekta can be heard saying how she is completely impressed with the surprise bash and how everybody is assembled there to celebrate her special day. “There are these balloons, these candles," she says.

Ridhi also shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt caption for Ekta. The actress wrote, “Surprise birthday party. We wanted to pull something ordinary for you. And it’s proven that the most ordinary things become extraordinary when appreciated with love and joy. Happy birthday Ekta."

Ridhi and Ektaa are really close friends and have worked together on many television shows. Recently, the two were also spotted making a grand entry at the Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has given one of the biggest reality show of 2022 - Lockupp. Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.

