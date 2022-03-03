Elderly Jewellery Store Owner Offers Varun Dhawan Free Gold; Actor's Polite Reply Wins Internet

Several Bollywood actors enjoy a massive fan base. Over time, fans have gone to greater extents to express their love and fondness for the stars. On Wednesday, when a fan came forward to get clicked with actor Varun Dhawan, she offered him to visit her jewellery store. A video of Varun and the fan has been shared by a paparazzo account in which she can be seen asking him to visit her store where she would give him gold for free. Shocked at the lady’s offer, Varun looks taken aback and tells her not to give free gold.

In the clip, Varun can be seen standing outside his car, and soon a fan comes to click photos with him. Later, she invites him to her jewellery store and tells him that she will not charge him if he buys anything from her store. A surprised Varun responds, “Arre free sona mat do (Don’t give free gold)." In the comment section of the post, fans opined that Varun is some of the very down-to-earth celebrities of Bollywood. A fan wrote, “For a moment I thought that she offered him free gold… I was like what?" Another one said, “Such a humble and genuine guy Varun is." “One of the most genuine guys," a third commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1, that released in 2020. The movie was released on OTT but couldn’t impress critics as well as fans. Last year, Varun revealed the poster of his upcoming film Bhediya, on social media. Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Varun and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is also reported that actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be seen be reprising their roles from the previous installments Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is aiming to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. Another project which is in the pipeline for the actor is Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

