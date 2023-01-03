Elephant, Who Featured In Malayalam Film Ajagajantharam, Dies Due To Neglect: Report

The 2021 Malayalam-language action thriller Ajagajantharam created quite a rage at the box office. Helmed by Tinu Pappachan, the film starred Antony Varghese and Kichu Tellus in lead roles. However, besides the two talented actors, yet another show-stealer of Ajagajantharam was none other than Neysseri Parthan – an elephant. Owned by a Kottayam Mundakkayam native, the elephant, whose real name is Nadakkal Unnikrishnan, passed away on January 2, leaving a legacy of films behind. Nadakkal Unnikrishnan’s death has spread a wave of sadness in the Malayalam film industry.

Many social media users have mourned the loss of the iconic elephant, who gave a gruelling performance in Ajagajantharam. A Twitter handle, named Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES), broke the news of the elephant’s death by sharing a heart-wrenching picture of its corpse on the micro-blogging platform. The Twitter handle also claimed that Nadakkal Unnikrishnan suffered neglect and torture, resulting in his untimely death.

“BREAKING NEWS! This is the body of Nandakkal Unnikrishnan aged 33. He was found dead inside a rubber estate without a statutory shelter facility in the Kottayam district of Kerala… This majestic bull also suffered starvation, dehydration, torture, and neglect…" read the tweet. Although no official confirmation has been made regarding the issue, social media users have expressed grief over the elephant’s demise.

“My deepest condolences. This is beyond words," commented one user. “So tragic and disturbing!! Where are the concerned authorities and organisations?" asked another angry netizen. “Love & respect for this majestic bull. The way it should have been," quipped a third.

Besides Ajagajantharam, Nadakkal Unnikrishnan has appeared in several popular films, including Kaadan, Odiyan, and Panchavarna Thatta, among others. According to the Malayalam media portal Manorama, the adorable elephant was quite friendly and calm in nature. Many also claimed that it was quite easy to get along with.

