Elisabeth Moss Says Directing Shining Girls Was More Challenging Than Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss has donned three hats in her new digital series, Shining Girls. Based on a novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes, the mind-bending series has Elisabeth play the role of Kirby, a victim of assault who is grappling with her ruptured reality, doubling up as one of the producers and is also sitting on the director’s seat for a few episodes. While this is not Elisabeth’s first experience as a director — she had directed a few episodes of her hit show The Handmaid’s Tale — but Elisabeth confesses that directing episodes of Shining Girls had its share of challenges.

The international actress has been a part of The Handmaid’s Tale since 2014. While she plays the lead in the dystopian television series, which has won numerous Emmy Awards, it wasn’t until the fourth season that she dived into the directorial side of the series. However, with Shining Girls, Elisabeth helmed a few episodes in the first season.

Addressing a question by News18 during a roundtable interview, Elisabeth broke down how different it was from helming an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale and the challenges she faced. “For me, it became a very organic thing to start to direct. I knew I wanted to do it on Handmaid’s Tale, I knew that my best chance at it was going to be a story that I knew very well with a project I knew very well and a cast and crew I knew very well. I knew that it would sort of be the most symbiotic kind of start to directing," she said.

“Shining Girls was very interesting because it was the first time I ever directed something that wasn’t that, it was working with a lot of new people, telling a new story with a new character so it was kind of an elevation, a little bit of a challenge from my directing experience on Handmaids Tale, which is great, that’s all I wanted. I always want to be challenged but that was the challenge — setting up a new story and I’ve never gotten to do that before. So luckily of course in these things, you never do them alone and that’s the beauty of it," she added.

She said that she worked closely with fellow directors Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid, the showrunner Silka Luisa and all the department heads. “We all worked really really closely together on it so you’re never doing this kind of thing alone but I would say that was a unique challenge for sure. From Handmaids to Shining Girls was that Shining Girls is a new story and when you’re setting that up, it’s a completely different experience," she said.

