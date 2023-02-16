Elizabeth Olsen Birthday: Celebrate One of the Most Iconic Marvel Superheroes with These Titles

February 16th happens to be actress Elizabeth Olsen’s birthday. The actress, who has left a lasting impact with her magnetic portrayal of Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is adding another year to her journey. This week, let’s raise a toast to her by revisiting some of her standout performances, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Captain America: Civil War

The government’s decision to push a Hero Registration Act to regulate heroes creates a rift among the Avengers and other heroes.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Advertisement

Tony Stark builds an Al system named Ultron, and when things go wrong, it’s up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villain from enacting his terrible plan.

Avengers: Infinity War

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers will have to risk everything to stop him.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of the Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness

When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange must enlist help from old and new allies in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Read all the Latest Movies News here