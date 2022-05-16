Ellen DeGeneres Was Emotional and 'Crying a Lot' As She Bids Adieu To Television and Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ famous talk show is coming to an end. The last episode of the show was shot on April 28 and will air on May 26. As Ellen DeGeneres bids adieu to television and to her talk show, sources say that she was very emotional while filming the finale week. As reported by Page Six, Ellen DeGeneres ‘has been crying a lot’ and was very emotional. “The whole few weeks leading up to the finale were very emotional," the source claimed.

“Ellen – 100 per cent – did it on her own terms. She went out the way she wanted to. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on the last day," the source added. Reportedly, Friends actor Jennifer Anniston also burst out in tears as she embraced DeGeneres. Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi, was also reportedly present on the sets for the final two weeks. She ensured her presence to support Ellen.

The report further mentions that Ellen did not want to go out with a bang. Rather, “She wanted to go out quietly." “It was friends and family of the cast and crew in the audience," the source added.

It was in May last year that Ellen announced she’ll end her daytime talk show next year (2022). Talking about the show which has been running successfully for over 19 years, Ellen said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards so far. The last episode of the show will feature Jennifer Anniston and Pink who were interestingly also the first guests on the show in 2003. Other people who will join the show in its final week include Billie Eilish, Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake and Zac Efron.

