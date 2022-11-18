Ellen Pompeo Has This to Say as She Bids Goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons; See Post

Ellen Pompeo has been part of one of the much-loved ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for a long time now. The actress who has been associated with the show for the last 19 seasons, is finally bidding adieu to it. The actress took to social media to pen a note chronicling her journey in the show and the love she has received over the years. She also said she’ll be bach again. It was first reported in August that the series regular would be scaling back her role as the titular surgeon at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Ellen noted in her emotional Instagram post, “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" she wrote on Instagram. “Through it all…. none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back," she added. “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE." Pompeo’s last episode will air in February. Her note comes a week after the show’s fall finale."

For the unversed, it was reported in August that Ellen will cut short her time on the show and appear in only eight of the expected 22 episodes in season 19. Her on-screen commitment consisted of only eight episodes. The actress also thanked Shonda Rhimes after the show’s creator posted her own note on Pompeo’s exit.

“What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been," Rhimes, who left the show in 2017, wrote on her Instagram. “None of it could have been possible without the incomparable @ellenpompeo, the one and only Meredith Grey. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial. #greysanatomy."

Pompeo’s final official episode will air on February 23.

