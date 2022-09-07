Elli AvrRam Believes She 'Stepped Out of Comfort Zone' in Goodbye, Ganapath and Naane Varuven

Along with her dance numbers and a handful of cameo appearances in films like Naam Shabana (2017) and Baazaar (2018), actor Elli AvrRam has also been putting her acting chops on display with her performances. She has played key roles in films like Malang (2020) and Paris Paris (2021) and has grabbed the attention of many.

Now, she is all set to be a part of some big league projects like Goodbye, Ganapath and Naane Varuven, where she will be seen opposite South star Dhanush. While details about her role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer is still kept under wraps, we have heard that AvrRam will be seen in a rather out-of-the-box character in the film.

Talking about working with Bachchan, AvrRam had earlier said, “I still remember how I used to dance on Shava Shava, back home in Sweden with my girlfriends, and today, I’m getting to act with sir!!!! O m g. All I can say is Miracles do happen, when you dare to Dream Big."

The second lead in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath, she might be seen performing some heavy duty action sequences. She will be returning to Tamil cinema with Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven and the first poster of the film that was recently unveiled sees her in a rather different avatar.

Happy to have pushed the envelope with these projects, AvrRam, who began her acting journey with the 2013 film Mickey Virus, says, “I’m thrilled and extremely excited for the audience to see me on screen in these projects and each role is poles apart from the other. I have tried doing something new and stepped out of my comfort zone to play these characters and I hope the audience will enjoy it."

AvrRam was last seen in the Tamil and the Kannada remakes of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen (2013), Paris Paris and Butterfly (2021), where she reprised the role of Vijaylakshmi, played by actor Lisa Haydon in the original film. She was also seen sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the song Har Funn Maula from Koi Jaane Na (2021). ​

