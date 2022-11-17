Elli AvrRam Has Oops Moment As She Flaunts 'Major Cleavage' in Bold Dress; Video Goes Viral

It may have been a night honouring Bollywood biggies. But actress-dancer Elli AvrRam managed to steal the spotlight with her daring outfit. Elli made the heads turn as she showed up in a revealing dress at an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Elli’s cleavage was on full display at the event as she donned a strapless outfit while strutting her stuff down the red carpet. Elli’s locks were tied in a high bun. Since the dress was strapless, the actress However, the actress’ daring look didn’t go down well with netizens, who trolled her for her “inappropriate dressing" and showing off “major cleavage".

Some users even compared Elli with social media sensation Urfi Javed. “Urfi’s mom is here," the user said. “This outfit has been designed by Urfi Javed," wrote another user. “Another Urfi Javed has come in the market," a third user said. “This dressing sense is a torture to our eyes," another user said.

Elli AvrRam is currently basking in the success of her two back-to-back releases Naane Varuvean and Goodbye. The actor, who started her journey in 2013, has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics for her role in both the films. In a recent conversation with us, the Swedish-Greek actor talked about how her journey hasn’t been easy.

“There aren’t any restrictions from filmmakers when it comes to casting me in different roles. It happened The Verdict State Vs Nanavati in which I portrayed the character of Sylvia Nanavati. It got me Malang and both these projects changed the perception about me as an actor. But as an outsider especially a foreigner, it hasn’t been an easy ride. There has been a constant struggle to prove that I’m here to be a serious actress and not the girl who only does special dance numbers. But I am happy where I am today, and I am really grateful to all the people who gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent," she had said.

