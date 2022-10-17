Elli AvrRam: I'm Here to Be A Serious Actress And Not the Girl Who Only Does Dance Numbers

Elli AvrRam is currently basking in the success of her two back-to-back releases Naane Varuvean and Goodbye. The actor who started her journey in 2013 has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics for her role in both the films. In conversation with News18, the Swedish-Greek actor talks about the appreciation, the variety of roles and characters that are coming her and how the journey hasn’t been easy, but she has a lot of gratitude for where she is today.

After the success of Naane Varuvean, your performance in Goodbye has also been appreciated…

Advertisement

It’s an exciting time for me. First Naane Varuven and then Goodbye, both movies good appreciated. Both the roles have been contrasting and that is what I enjoy as an actor where I get to portray different roles and live different lives. I never imagined to work with Amitabh Bachchan sir and it has happened which is a big high for me as an actor who has come from Sweden. There is a lot of gratitude and I am simply grateful for these films to come my way.

What has been the takeaways from both the films?

The biggest takeaway is that despite being so big, they are both so simple and humble. No attitude, never making you feel intimidated or unseen. Both allowed me to express my opinion and thoughts, which I truly appreciate. The other thing is it was a great experience where I got to pick up challenging roles, and I think it’s a time where I also got to grow even more as an actor. Like I said, Amitabh Bachchan sir is a legend and despite that he really is humble and never makes you feel less. On the other hand, I learned a lot from Selvargahvan sir. It was a pleasure to work for him. And even with Dhanush, for that matter, to work with him has also been a great experience. You know, and they also learn from him. I am also grateful to the producers who believed in me and launched me in Tamil industry. It feels amazing that my characters has been loved by the audience as well as the critics.

Naane Varuvean was your Tamil debut. While you must have had offers earlier from South films, what was restricting you from taking them up?

Advertisement

I’ve always been very choosy when it comes to my film project or be it even the special numbers that I have chosen to do. If a story or a role speaks to me and if I feel that I am going to be able to do something different and grow as an artist is something that is really important. I am happy that people are recognising me as an actor and I’m getting performance-oriented roles, where I’m getting to play around with different looks, and languages.

You have been in the industry for nearly a decade now. Do you feel the perception of filmmakers have changed towards you?

Advertisement

Yes, there aren’t any restrictions from filmmakers when it comes to casting me in different roles. It happened The Verdict State Vs Nanavati in which I portrayed the character of Sylvia Nanavati. It got me Malang and both these projects changed the perception about me as an actor. But as an outsider especially a foreigner, it hasn’t been an easy ride. There has been a constant struggle to prove that I’m here to be a serious actress and not the girl who only does special dance numbers. But I am happy where I am today, and I am really grateful to all the people who gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Give us an update on your upcoming project Ganapath.

I am very excited for everyone to see my look in the film. It is going to be a complete surprise for the audience. I have finished most of my portion and there is only one song shoot left for me to finish.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here