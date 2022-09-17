Elli AvrRam Opens Up on Being Part of Dhanush Starrer 'Naane Varuven,' Says It's Surreal Feeling

The teaser of Naane Varuven starring Dhanush was recently unveiled. The film marks actor Elli AvrRam’s debut in the Tamil film industry. She plays the South superstar’s wife in the psychological action thriller.

As is evident from the teaser, Dhanush plays a double role in the film – that of a hero and a villain. While his hero avatar is a simpleton, the antagonist version of him is intriguing. The common thread between them is their unflinching love for their families. Elli, on the other hands, grabs attention for her look as a simple homemaker, perhaps even unaware of the villainous streak in her husband.

Talking about being a part of Naane Varuven, she says, “It’s a surreal feeling to be in a film that has already gained much popularity prior to its release. The teaser has got a great response and I would absolutely love to share more details on my role with my fans but only time will tell!" She further adds, “I’m happy to also see how everyone is loving mine and Dhanush’s chemistry."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Hinting on the release date of the film, Elli had posted on social media, “Thrilled with all the love you guys are giving Naane Varuven teaser. Super excited to debut in South with this one, a movie very close to my heart. Just can’t wait for you all to watch it end of this month."

It was earlier announced that the Malang (2020) actor was supposed to make her Tamil debut with filmmaker Ramesh Aravind’s film Paris Paris starring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen. She was to reprise the part that was essayed by actor Lisa Haydon in the original film. But the film has not been released yet.

Advertisement

Directed and written by Selvaraghavan, Naane Varuven is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhanush had earlier collaborated with his brother Selvaraghavan on films like Pudhupettai (2006), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008) and Mayakkam Enna (2011) and Naane Varuven marks their reunion after 11 years. It is all set for a release on September 29. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here