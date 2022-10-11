Elnaaz Norouzi Strips Semi-Naked In Support of Iranian Women, Says 'Promoting Freedom of Choice'

Amid the anti-hijab protests in Iran, actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi, who hails from Iran too, has also been dropping several videos and pictures on social media to extend her support to Iranian women. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen stripping herself semi-naked as a mark of protest. She can be seen taking off her hijab and others clothes.

In the caption, Elnaaz talked about how nobody has the right to ask a woman to dress in a certain way. She also mentioned that she isn’t promoting nudity with her video but is only promoting freedom of choice. “Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise," she wrote.

Advertisement

“Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! (sic)" the actress added.

Earlier, the actress-model also opened up about violent protests in Iran and told Hindustan Times, “It is very important for us to talk about what is happening in the country because it is human rights violations.. They have cut off the internet so that people cannot communicate with the people outside."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Elnaaz also shared that she is unable to communicate with her family because all communication channels have been blocked. “I am not able to reach my family. Every way of communication is blocked. It is kind of retarded, what’s going on over there. Unless we be the voice and make sure that it comes to everyone’s notice, nothing is going to change," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here