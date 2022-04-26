Elon Musk, New Twitter Owner, Made His MCU Debut In Iron Man 2 Thanks To Robert Downey Jr

Business magnate Elon Musk has reportedly bought Twitter. The Tesla CEO acquired the social media platform for approximately $44 billion with shares valued at $54.20. While Elon and his Twitter deal make the headlines, we couldn’t help but remind ourselves that he is the real Iron Man of America. For the unversed, it has long been reported that Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark is based on Elon Musk.

The comparisons were fuelled when Elon made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with a cameo in Iron Man 2. While fans continue to discuss the resemblance between Tony Stark and Elon Musk, Iron Man director Jon Favreau spoke about how Elon contributed to the movie.

Speaking with Vox’s Recode Decode in 2016, the filmmaker revealed it was RDJ’s idea to connect with Elon to understand what it is to be Tony Stark in real life. “It’s not based on him, it’s based on the comic book," Jon clarified before he explained, “But Robert Downey said when we were prepping Iron Man, he said, ‘There’s somebody we should sit down and talk with.’ He had been connected with Elon, said this is a guy who can actually give us some insight into what it would really be like to be Tony Stark."

“He’s a rocket scientist and he’s somebody who shared a lot of the life experience that Tony Stark would. And we sat with him and picked his brain. And you’ve spoken to him — very interesting guy. And I just maintained a friendship," Jon added.

The director added that the scene between Elon Musk and Tony Stark was filmed at SpaceX. “He let us film there for free. He’s been a very good friend of the Marvel family," he added.

Meanwhile, MCU isn’t the only film and series the businessman has appeared in. He was also seen in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Men in Black: International.

