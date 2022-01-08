Elvis Presley's Birth Anniversary: Five Songs of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’

Elvis Aaron Presley is a name that is hard to be oblivious to. Dubbed as the ‘King of Rock and Roll,’ Elvis contributed too much to the world of music in too little time. He was touted as one of the most influential cultural forces of all time. One could only imagine the rhythmic treats he would have churned if he had lived longer than 42.

Had he lived, he would have turned 87 today. So, on the occasion of the birthday of the cultural icon, here are five songs that you must hear right now if you haven’t already:

In the Ghetto

A song about the malevolent cycle of poverty and hunger in the less-privileged areas of America, known as ‘Ghetto,’ Elvis’ track was one of the most loved tracks in his 1968 comeback special. The song was written by Mac Davis, who died in 2020.

Jailhouse Rock

A perfect example to show the greatness of the king of rock and roll, Jailhouse Rock is a song that still manages to make people tap their fit in sync to its tunes. The song featured in the film with the same name, starring Elvis. People got to see some great dance routines performed by Elvis. The song also has some lines that hint towards inter-inmate intimacy, which not many people could notice.

If I Can Dream

Elvis Presley recorded this song as a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. The song paints a picture of the atrocities of the world and a utopian dream that graces our minds but never the reality. The song is believed to be one of the greatest vocal performances by the singer, as he belted the song with great passion.

Suspicious Minds

A song about two people falling out of love because of their suspicious minds, the song somehow aligned with the things tumbling in Elvis’ marriage with Priscilla. The lyrics of the song, ‘We can’t go on together with suspicious minds, and we can’t build our dreams on suspicious minds,’ appears to talk about a dysfunctional relationship. The song was Elvis’ first number one song after a hiatus of seven years.

Can’t Help Falling In Love

This is one of the most popular Elvis Presley’s songs that has been covered by many artists, including Bob Dylan, U2, and Twenty One Pilots. The song was produced for his movie Blue Hawaii in 1961. If you’re a die-hard Elvis fan and have watched his live concerts post-comeback, you must know that every concert used to end with this song, and so will this article.

