Elvis Review: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks Rule Baz Luhrmann's Love Letter to King Elvis Presley

Not even a few would have a doubt that Elvis Presley was, is, and will always be one of the best entertainers the world has ever seen. From songs that transcend thought generations, to blockbuster films, he has done it all. This version directed by Baz Luhrmann is yet another proof that he earned the perfect moniker — King!

Luhrmann’s direction is surely one that will be deemed as one of the finest that 2022 has ever seen. Flooded with Elvis Presley’s iconic songs, the movie is not just a simple tale of the King’s life but is an intelligent and captivating recap of the legend’s struggles, sacrifices, and his way to conquering the world of entertainment. The trailer showcases two important cast members — Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Speaking of Butler, the 30-year-old has clearly nailed the title character and will make you believe that he is the real Elvis Presley. He has caught the accents, sound, and even the smallest of moves that Elvis Presley was famous for! As the movie unfolds, you can see Butler transform and take us through the changes that happened in Elvis’ life. And trust me, when I say, he doesn’t disappoint at all!

Advertisement

Coming to Tom Hanks, his look as Colonel Tom Parker is on point! Hanks is almost unrecognisable and like always, he, too, makes us believe that Elvis Presley’s “manipulative" manager is back to life. Hanks has always nailed such characters and this time too he aces the accent, the walk, and the dialogue delivery.

The cast also comprises Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder and Kelvin Harrison Jr as BB King, among others. And ‘ain’t nobody better putting up a show better than this.’ Overall, Luhrmann along with Butler and Hanks has brought back to life, the legendary Elvis Presley!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.