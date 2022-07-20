Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Gets Her Favourite Food On Sets As Anupam Kher Treats Her With Kadi Chawal

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming movie Emergency. Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. While the first look of the film recently left everyone impressed, on Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video from the sets of Emergency.

In the video, Kangana shared a glimpse of her lunch and revealed how Anupam Kher teated her with her favourite food - ‘Kadi chawal and sookhe aloo (Curry-rice and a potato dish)’. “Aaj set pe mujhe inaam mila hai, Anupam ji ne mera favourite khana laya hai (I have got a present today, Anupam Kher has brought my favourite food)," she was heard saying in the video. Later, Anupam also talked about Kangana’s favourite food to which the actress added, “This is going to be a delicious day."

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Favourite actor @anupamkher and favourite food… kadi chawal and sookhe aloo…wah! Life is set. #emergency."

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Earlier this month, the first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi.

Meanwhile, since Kangana is also directing the movie, she recently talked about how the audience wants to see young filmmakers take charge. In an interview, the actress mentioned that her instinct as a director will pay off big sometime. “It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time," told news agency ANI.

