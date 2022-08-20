Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Unveils Mahima Chaudhry's Look As Indira Gandhi's Close Friend Pupul Jayakar

Kangana Ranaut unveiled a new character poster from her upcoming film Emergency. Besides directing it, the actress is also starring in it as late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On Saturday, Kangana shared actress Mahima Chaudhry’s look as author Pupul Jayakar. Besides being an author, Jayakar was also a close friend of Indira Gandhi and she also penned her autobiography. Sharing her look on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante #Emergency."

Mahiama took to her social media handle to share the same poster and write, “Excited and honored to essay the role of the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante @kanganaranaut you are truly gifted, fierce, brave & extremely talented & I’m proud to work with u on #Emergency . Working with u is such an experience You wear so many hats with such great ease- of an actor, director , producer ! Thanku for casting me as pupul. ❤️"

Last month, Kangana unveiled Shreyas Talpade’s character poster from the movie. She revealed that Shreyas will be playing the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency. Prior to that, she had revealed Anupam Kher’s look who will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut is donning the director’s hat for the second time for Emergency. Earlier, she had helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019.

