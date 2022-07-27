Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Unveils Shreyas Talpade's Look As Vajpayee, Leaves Netizens Excited

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming movie Emergency. The actress is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram account and shared Shreyas Talpade’s look poster from the movie. She revealed that Shreyas will be playing the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency.

“Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency…" Kangana wrote in the caption.

Shreyas Talpade also shared his look poster on his social media handle and talked about how it is an honour for him to essay the role of Vajpayee. He also thanked Kangana Ranaut and tagged her as the ‘most talented and versatile actress.

“Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor’s Director. It’s time for #Emergency!" he wrote.

Just a few days back, Kangana had also revealed Anupam Kher’s look who will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Earlier this month, the first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi.

