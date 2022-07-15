Emergency to Thalaivii: Five Times Kangana Ranaut Got The Look of Her Characters On Point

Kangana Ranaut has always aced her performances irrespective of the role or the film in which she has featured. In fact, she has not allowed vanity to get the better of her and has always given importance to getting the look of her characters right over other aspects. Here’s a look at 5 times when Kangana nailed the look of her characters and her performance.

Emergency: The first look of the film had fans raving about how the similarity between the actress and the former PM Indira Gandhi was uncanny. In order to get the look right, the actress ensured that she had the right prosthetics and demeanor to aid her. She roped in Oscar winning makeup artiste David Malinowski to achieve the right look. Malinowski won an Oscar for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the movie The Darkest Hour (2017).

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: Kangana essayed the role of a 70s Bollywood actress in this critical and commercial hit. The actress ensured that her hair, makeup and costume reflected the times. In fact, the film’s director Milan Luthria has said it on record how Kangana was completely invested in her character and took care of the minutest of details to lend authenticity to her role. She also garnered praise for her performance as a actress who falls in love with a gangster.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: The sequel to ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ featured the actress in a double role. While Tanu had already slayed with her attitude and spunk in the prequel, her turn as Datto, a young Haryanvi student-athlete, established her as one of the finest actresses in the country. The short hair, the wiry frame and dancing with complete abandon, Kangana made Datto not just memorable but also imbued the character with warmth and strength. From the accent to the body language, she aced the performance and how!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: This period piece which showcased the valor and courage of the Queen of Jhansi and required the actress to master horse riding and sword fighting in 9-yard saris. Kangana played the role with aplomb and conviction and won praise for from critics for her performance.

Thailaivi: The film showcased the former Tamil Nadu CM’s years in cinema and politics. From being an enthusiastic teenager to transforming into a shrewd politician, Kangana Ranaut played Jayalalitha with a flair which was unique to her. From looking lissome in the early years as an actress to gaining weight in the later years, Kangana left no stone unturned in ensuring that she looked the part. Whether it was channeling pain or determination, the actress performed with conviction and gumption.

