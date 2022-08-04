Emma Thompson Looks Beautiful in Orange Kurta and Dupatta from What’s Love Got To Do With It?; See Pic

Emma Thompson was recently seen dressed in a bright orange kurta from the sets of her upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. In a picture shared by the film’s producers, Working Title Films, on Instagram, the British actress appears in a traditional Indian outfit while filming with co-star Lily James who will play the role of her daughter in the movie.

The film, written by Jemima Khan, also stars Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali, Mim Shaikh, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza and Iman Boujelouah. The producers informed in their Instagram post that the movie will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will play at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, September 10.

In the released photographs, both Emma and Lily are flaunting their lively smiles. While Emma radiated in a flashy orange kurta paired with heavy ethnic earrings and a bracelet, Lily was dressed cutely in a simple black striped top. Two other pictures of the star cast from the sets were also shared.

Emma’s desi look garnered a lot of attention. Fans can’t wait to watch what the movie would be like. “Blockbuster Hitt,” one comment said. “That's so good cannot wait,” another comment read. “So exciting!!,” wrote one user with three heart emojis.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a movie about documentary film maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James) for whom, swiping right on dating apps has been of no luck. It only matched her with the wrong men which caused her mother Cath (Emma Thompson) dismay. On the other hand, Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), decides to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged marriage with a bride from Pakistan.

Zoe films Kaz’s journey from London to Lahore about marrying a stranger chosen by his parents. The venture makes her wonder if she could learn something from this completely different approach of finding love.

The music for this cross-cultural romantic comedy is given by Nitin Sawhney. Indian singers Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also be featuring in the soundtrack.

