Emmanuel, Varsha's Verbal Spat On Stage of Holi Special Event Rang De. Details Inside

Jabardasth fame Emmanuel and Varsha are again making headlines for their upcoming Holi special event, Rang De. The promo in which the duo can be seen engaged in a verbal spat in the presence of the other members on stage is already out on YouTube.

Here is the link to the video of the promo-

The promo video has garnered more than one lakh views since its release, and the entire event will be premiered on ETV Telugu.

Advertisement

Jabardasth is a Telugu comedy television programme which is directed by Sanjeev K Kumar and is produced under the banner of Mallemala Entertainments.

Both Varsha and Emmanuel have carved a distinctive reputation and are adored by the audience. The show first premiered in 2013 on ETV and has completed 400 episodes since then.

Jabardasth is hosted by Anasuya Bhardwaj and involves six teams competing against each other via comedy skit performances.

There were also talks about Emmanuel and Varsha being in a relationship. However, the duo has shrugged off these rumours.

Emmanuel made his debut as a comedian with the stand-up comedy show serial Patas that aired on ETV and was hosted by Ravi and Srimukhi.

Varsha made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Telugu movie Manyam and has also performed in numerous serials before Jabardasth. The actor-comedian has also performed in the standup comedy show Patas and has appeared in special events like Wow and Cash on ETV Telugu.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.