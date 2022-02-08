Emmy Award Winner Hannah Waddingham Pays Homage to the 'Original, Magical, Bollywood Songbird' Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy and fame extended far beyond India. Over the course of her nearly eight-decade career, the singer gained fans from all over the world. Many foreign fans paid tribute to the legendary singer following her death on Sunday. Among them is British actress Hannah Waddingham, best known for playing in the comedy series Ted Lasso.

Hannah took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late singer. “Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird." She added a heart and praying hands emoji.

Hannah’s tweet drew praise from her desi fans, who were pleased to see a western actor paying attention to Lata’s death. In response to Hannah’s tweet, one fan wrote: “My respect for you just grew, dear Hannah. As an Indian, it means a lot that others are acknowledging this GOAT." Whereas another user replied, “I heart you for this tweet. Not many actors and actresses in the Western Hemisphere knew what a legend #LataMangeshkar was to Bollywood."

The 47-year-old actor has a long history in film and television, having featured in films such as Les Misérables, Krypton, and Game of Thrones as Septa Unella. Her best-known role, however, was as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021.

Lata Mangeshkar died of post-COVID complications at the age of 92. On Saturday night, she suffered multiple organ failures. Last month, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in addition to several Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

