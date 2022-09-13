Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Michael Keaton Wins Award For 'Dopesick', Julia Garner Takes Home Trophy Too

Emmy Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured. While Michael Keaton won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. Matthew Macfadyen also won the Supporting actor in a drama series award for the much-loved series ‘Succession’. Matthew was nominated in 2020 as well. However, back then, he did not win the award.

Meanwhile, what also made history at the mega show was “Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph who became the second Black winner in the history of the supporting actress in a comedy series. Previously, the award was only won by Jackee Harry for ‘227’.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Amazon Prime Video)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus")

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary")

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner (“Ozark")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick")

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

George Carlin’s American Dream

(At the time of writing this copy only these awards have been announced. More winners will be added to the list once announced.)

