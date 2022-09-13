Emmy Awards: Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump on Red Carpet, Fangirls Over Squid Game Actor

Model and author Chrissy Teigen, 36, graced the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards alongside her husband and singer John Legend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Teigen, who revealed she is pregnant last month, proudly flaunted her baby bump while posing for pictures in a form-fitting sequinned long-sleeved pink gown by Naeem Khan. Teigen cradled her baby bump with one hand as she held a pink clutch with the other in one photo. John Legend looked dapper in an off-white Gucci tuxedo with an oversized black bow tie at the star-studded affair.

Teigen and the singer had their hands cradled across Teigen’s baby bump while posing on the red carpet. Legend performed Pieces during the In Memoriam segment of the show as one of the performers for the evening. Later, Chrissy also took to her Instagram story to share a fan-girl moment with Squid Game actor Yeong-su Oh, who rose to fame as player no. 001 in the Netflix’s popular South Korean show.

In 2006, Teigen made an appearance in a music video for Legend’s song Stereo, which marked the start of their romance. The couple eventually got married and have two kids: a son named Miles, 4, and a daughter named Luna, 6, together.

“You’ve seen the worst of it and the best of it with the kids that you do have," He told host Hoda Kotb and continued: “And so we’re just excited and cautiously optimistic as we welcome a new life into the world."

The couple lost their third child, son Jack, in September 2020. On Monday, Legend made an appearance on Today to discuss the impact his family has had on his recently released album, Legend, as well as how the couple is tackling Teigen’s pregnancy. Teigen revealed earlier this year that she had begun the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) process and hoped to continue expanding her family despite her trauma.

