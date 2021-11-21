Emmy Nominated Titles from India That are Absolutely Binge Worthy on Netflix

The International Emmy Awards are all set to be held tonight in New York City. Indian nominees this year include Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the best actor category for Serious Men, Vir Das: For India in the comedy segment, and Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya. Ahead of the awards, here are some of the binge worthy Emmy nominated titles from India, all available on Netflix.

>Lust Stories

At the 2019 edition of International Emmy Awards, Lust Stories was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Lust Stories is an anthology of short stories formulated by some of India’s most renowned filmmakers. The collection features stories by directors like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar with the central theme, of course, Lust. It stars actors like Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Sanjay Kapoor are some of the many noteworthy names that are part of the series.

>Sacred Games: Season 1

Season 1 of Sacred Games by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane had generated a lot of buzz amongst the audience and critics alike. It revolves around a Bombay-based gangster and an honest cop. The show draws a lot of credit for its raw portrayal of the city’s dark underbelly and keeps you hooked for the best part of it. The series was nominated at the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

>Serious Men

This Indian satirical comedy-drama film by Sudhir Mishra is based on a book by Manu Joseph and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the protagonist. The story revolves around Ayyan Mani, a middle-class man living in the slums with his wife and kids, enraged at his situation, Ayyan develops an unconventional story that his 10-year-old son is a science genius—a lie that later gets out of control.

>Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking’ sparked many controversies after its debut. However, the show secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the ‘Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program’ category. Mumbai-based marriage consultant, Sima Taparia requires no introduction after the release of this Netflix Original, a reality show based on Indian couples helps several millennials to find ‘The One’. Watch as young singles from Houston to Mumbai cross the world of an arranged marriage with all its drama!

>Vir Das: For India

Comedian Vir Das has been one of the oldest and sought-after names in the Indian comedy circuit. ‘Vir Das for India’ is a remarkably heartening Indian show about all things Desi – including our love for Parle-G biscuits, Old Monk rum and over-the-top weddings. With sharp one-liners, Vir Das boxes the perfect balance of telling the narrative of us Indians in the most humorous way possible.

>Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is inspired by and follows the notorious December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into a devastating gangrape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Throughout seven hour-long episodes, Delhi Crime captures the complexities of the scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment. At the 48th International Emmy Awards, Delhi Crime was awarded the ‘Best Drama’.

