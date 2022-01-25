Emotional Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Mom Mona Shourie In New Instagram Post: 'Always Wondering If...'

Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in a new Instagram post. The actor shared a picture from a photoshoot in which he was seen posing on a building’s rooftop and looking up at the sky. Arjun was dressed in formal suit in the shot. Sharing the picture, Arjun said he wonders if his mother is watching him. “Always wondering if she’s watching me from up there," he captioned the picture.

The actor added the hashtag ‘my mommy bestest’. Karan Boorani, who married Arjun’s cousin Rhea Kapoor last year, dropped a heart and folded hands emoji in the comments section. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Thousand percent ❤️❤️." Siddhanth Kapoor commented, “Fully is bro."

Mona Shourie was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. The couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. They were married when Boney began his relationship with Sridevi. Mona was diagnosed with cancer and succummed to the battle on March 25, 2012, just weeks before Arjun’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade.

Arjun has often spoken about his mother, confessing that the void will continue to remain in his life. Last year, on her ninth death anniversary, Arjun had shared a picture of Mona and wrote, “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please… I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u… I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u… come back na…"

On the work front, Arjun will complete ten years in the industry this year. The actor has a few movies in the pipeline, including Ek Villain 2 and The Lady Killer.

