Emotional BTS Fans Trends '#ForeverWithBTS' As Jin, Members Announces Military Enlistment Plans

BTS is officially preparing to enlist for compulsory military service. The South Korean group’s decision was revealed by their agency BigHit Music on Monday, leaving fans across the globe in shock. The agency added that the enlistment process will begin with Jin post the release of his solo track in October. Following the news, BTS fans aka ARMY took to Twitter to show their support for Jin and the two-time Grammy-nominated on their decision by trending the hashtag, Forever With BTS.

Many fans confessed they would miss them when they would be busy with military training. But they assured BTS that they would be waiting for them whenever they decide to return as a septet. “I love you my forever 7 I’ll always be here, I’m so proud of yall #ForeverWithBTS ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER," a fan tweeted.

“In 2016 when I became an ARMY I knew this day was coming. Back then it was a bit of a scary thought, but it’s not scary now. I’m excited to see where we’ll all be in a few years when they’ve completed their service. Everyone stay healthy and keep moving forward! #ForeverWithBTS," another fan said. “I will stay #ForeverWithBTS. Their music is the soundtrack to my life. Their laughter brings a smile to my face. Their a loved one I will always look forward to seeing. We are a family. APOBANGPO!!" a third fan tweeted.

As per BigHit Music’s statement, the agency and BTS are hoping to reconvene in 2025. “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," an excerpt of the statement read.

