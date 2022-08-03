Emotional Dia Mirza Pens Another Moving Tribute for Late Niece Tanya: 'Life Can Be So So Cruel'

An emotional Dia Mirza is still coming to terms with the sudden demise of her niece Tanya Kakde. Tanya, who was the Congress leader Feroz Khan’s daughter and Dia’s niece, passed in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday. While Dia expressed her grief in an Instagram post hours after Tanya’s passing, she penned another moving tribute in her memory on Wednesday.

The actress shared a picture with her niece from a fairly recent vacation and called Tanya her firstborn. “I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit…

She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her.

Tanya was in many ways like a first born child to me," Dia said.

She added that Tanya did not have life easy. However, despite the hurdles, Dia and Tanya’s family was always around the support Tanya. “Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful," she said.

“Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don’t expect this to ever make any sense. All i do know is that every time i see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them… this was her gift," Dia added. The actress also said that Tanya was wiser than her age and had a depth of understanding human emotion.

“I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives," she concluded the note.

Dia’s friends from the industry such as Arjun Rampal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Diana Penty sent their love and prayers to Dia and her family.

