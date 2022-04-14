Emotional Mahesh Bhatt Calls Daughter Alia Bhatt's Wedding Fairy Tale Come True

One of the highly-anticipated weddings of this year is finally over and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially husband and wife. The actress’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was emotional when he opened up about his daughter’s marriage. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?" Well, the filmmaker is not wrong as the photos shared by the new bride prove that the wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story, too, sound like it is straight out of the stories. Back in 2014, in an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she met Ranbir for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ when she was just 11. “When I first met Ranbir, I was probably 11 years old. I was very shy because I had to rest my head on his shoulder, but I couldn’t do it," said the actress.

Advertisement

The couple again crossed paths on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also marks their first project together. The duo instantly hit it off.

Meanwhile, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife and greeted the press and the paparazzi eagerly waiting for them. The groom held his new bride close as they posed for pictures and videos.

One of the videos from the interaction, however, has melted everyone’s hearts. After the interaction, Ranbir lifts Alia in his arms and heads towards the gate of his Vastu apartment. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Alia also shared a couple of photos from their fairytale wedding. Despite not being a typical big fat Bollywood wedding, fans were happy to see the couple much in love and sent their warm wishes in their direction. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a lovely note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

Advertisement

We wish Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a happily married life!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.