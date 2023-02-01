Rakhi Sawant made her first public appearance after her mother’s death on Wednesday and claimed that her marriage is in danger. Rakhi is married to Adil Khan Durrani. While pictures of their court marriage went viral last month, Rakhi revealed the couple had actually tied the knot in July last year. The Bigg Boss alum has now claimed that she is very disturbed because of her marriage.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rakhi said, “Bohot disturbed hu. Meri Shaadi khatre mein hai. Tu mujhe maar kyu nahi deta? Mujhe meri shaadi bachani hai. Shaadi koi mazaak nahi hai. Kisi ko kya milta hai meri shaadi shuda zindagi mein aake? Zulm mat karo (I am very disturbed. My marriage remains in peril. I have to save my marriage. Marriage is not a joke. What do people get out of interfering in my married life? Please don’t torture me!)".

However, netizens were not impressed with her and slammed her in the comments section. “Wow her mom died and she got back to drama so soon!" a user wrote. “Behen tu karti hi kyu hai shaadi?" another asked. “Kuch zyada hi khuli kitaab hai ye. Mujhe pehle bakiyo se thik lgti thi ye. But apne most personal matters, most saddest moments, sab media me public kr diya. Ye to hadh hi hai ab. Sometimes we need privacy, silence, no media. But she always loves attention n drama," a third comment read.

Speaking with ETimes, Rakhi said, “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

Rakhi Sawant was earlier married to Ritesh Singh. As Singh was already married and had a child, her previous marriage was illegal. Following their appearance together on Salman Khan’s reality series Bigg Boss 15, they both went their separate ways. Since last year, Rakhi has been frequently seen with Adil and has shared lovely Instagram posts with him.

