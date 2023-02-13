Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who won fans’ hearts for their crackling chemistry on-screen, are now married. Wishes from all across the country are pouring in for the newlyweds. However, television actress Rakhi Sawant is ‘not happy’. Amid the trouble in her own paradise, Rakhi Sawant said she doesn’t like to see ‘love birds’ around her.

Emotional Rakhi Sawant added that watching newlywed couples like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, only reminds her of her ongoing fight with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. For those unaware, the actress has accused Adil of “physical harassment, cheating and adultery". Recently speaking to the media, Rakhi Sawant said, “Mujhe itna sad feel ho raha hai ki Kiara ki shaadi huyi aur Sidharth Malhotra ki shaadi huyi aur unki news achi fehlni chaiye duniya mai, itna pavitra shaadi, aur meri itni gandi news fehl rahi hai (I am feeling extremely. Kiara and Sidharth are now married, and their happy news should get spread everywhere in the world, such a pious wedding, but just look here, it is my bad news that is getting circulated everywhere.)"

She added, “Mujhe itna feel horha hai, kissi bhi shaadi ko dekhti hoon na, toh mujhe ghinn aati hai, kissi bhi lovebirds ko dekhti hoon, mai roo padti hoon. 14th februray aarhi hai, aur mera dil ro raha hai. (I feel really bad whenever I see people getting married, I feel disgusted whenever I see lovebirds around me, and I start crying. And now 14th February is coming, I am crying from within)."

Concerned fans reacted to the clip. “I feel sad for her," wrote one of the users, while another one said, “Inshallah a good man will come into your life. Trust God, learn Islam, everything will be fine."

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani, who tied the knot in January, are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Following the complaint registered by Rakhi Sawant against her husband, Adil Khan was summoned for questioning at the Oshiwara police station and was later arrested. Ever since then, Rakhi has been speaking out against Adil in the media.

In January 2023, Rakhi confirmed her wedding with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani with an Instagram post. She had revealed that her wedding took place in July last year. “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," she wrote along with some pictures.

