Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Chiselled Abs, Toned Body in Drool-Worthy Video, Watch

Bollywood’s heartthrob Emraan Hashmi is an avid fitness enthusiast who often treats fans with his workout regime. Keeping up with the trajectory, on Thursday, he posted another video of himself working out at the gym. Emraan can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs and toned body in the video that he shared on his Instagram space. The actor captioned his post, “In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards!!” with natural bodybuilding, bulking and body transformation hashtags.

Advertisement

His latest clip captivated his fans’ attention who rushed to the comment section and complimented the actor. One Instagram user wrote, “Hard work,” another one commented, “Killing look Emran.” While a third one said, “I am always waiting for your work.”

The video garnered a lot of engagement as it has grossed over two lakh likes since the time it was posted.

The actor can be seen performing pull-ups in another one of the sizzling workout videos that he posted some days back. The caption of his post read, “Slow and steady.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan has several interesting films in his pipeline. The actor is set to appear in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3. He will share the screen with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Kumud Mishra among others. The action-drama film is the sequel of the movie with the same title that was released in 2015. Interestingly, the actor has never openly admitted being a part of the Tiger 3 star cast. The film is anticipated to release in April, next year.

The actor will also appear in Raj Mehta’s directorial Selfiee. He’ll be starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.