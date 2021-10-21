Emraan Hashmi: Loving All Gossip Around My Work, Never Accepted or Denied Starring in Tiger 3

For the past few months, there have been reports that Emraan Hashmi will play an antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The actor has been spotted in Turkey and Austria around the same time when the international schedule of the film was being shot. But the Chehre actor is being all secretive about it, refusing to confirm his presence in the action entertainer. Quiz him about it and he says, “I just went to Turkey for shopping. I bought some evil eyes from there," he grins.

Prod him further about the coincidence of being in Turkey and Austria during the same time when Khan and Kaif were shooting for Tiger 3 and the actor says, “Let there be people’s judgements and assumptions about me. I am loving all the gossip and how people are intrigued about my work. I never agreed or denied being part of the film (smiles)."

The actor has also been posting pictures from the gym, showing off his bulked-up body. Ask him about gaining muscle as a part of character prep for Tiger 3 and he says, “During the lockdown there were limited things that one could do at and I thought let’s get into fitness. I started working out at home which changed my life. I just wanted to change my physical appearance and get fitter. I haven’t been working out for any specific reason. I just want to be fit."

Hashmi will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming horror film titled Dybbuk – The Curse is Real which releases on October 29. The movie, also starring Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul, is the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra, which featured Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The actor, who has been a part of three horror films in the past, says it was the unique storyline that attracted him to the film, “The idea was that if I have to pick up another horror film, it has to be something unpredictable and take the genre in a different direction. I hadn’t signed anything in this genre for the past few years. What worked for me in Dybukk was how the director (Jay Krishnan) has placed the film in Jewish culture which I believe hasn’t been attempted previously. There is a lot of freshness and newness in the horror genre," he explains.

Often termed as a ‘serial kisser,’ Hashmi, who has had a career lasting for over two decades, says he has come a long way from that image. “I agree that back in the day for almost a decade, I was doing similar films where I was tagged as a serial kisser. I have battled stereotypes but that is a thing of the past. I have been fortunate to get filmmakers who helped me break the mould be it Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Shanghai, Ghanchakkar among others. Horror is a genre that not many actors explore but I got to do it and was happy about it. “

The actor says that his attempt has always been to do something different. “It’s very important for an artiste to step out and attempt something that hasn’t been explored previously. I have never chosen films on the criteria of a solo hero or a multiple hero project. If it is a good story and something that interests me, I am fine with it. Time and again, it is important to reinvent yourself as an actor. Fortunately, my choices have always worked for me."

With streaming platforms gaining popularity in the past couple of years, Hashmi feels it’s a good time for all the creative people. “It’s an extremely interesting phase for the industry. Today many new avenues have opened up. All kinds of films are being made. The medium doesn’t matter. What matters is talent. If you have talent, you’ll get opportunities. There’s work for all," he says.

